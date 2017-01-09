UConn Beats UCF 64-49 to Snap Losing Streak

By: Pat Eaton-Robb

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Rodney Purvis scored 17 points and UConn snapped a four-game losing streak by beating UCF 64-49 on Sunday.

Vance Jackson added 11 points and Jalen Adams had 10 for the Huskies (6-9, 1-3 American), who held the Knights (12-4, 3-1) to 33 percent shooting.

The Huskies led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 25 in the second half.

B.J. Taylor had 18 points for UCF, which suffered its first conference loss and saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Taylor was playing just his second game after missing a month with a broken right thumb.

He had seven of UCF’s 17 field goals.

Tacko Fall, who UCF claims is one of the 40 tallest people in the world, came into the game shooting 80 percent from the floor, the second highest percentage in the nation. But the Huskies held the 7-foot-6 sophomore scoreless. He had just three rebounds.

UConn’s 7-foot center, Amida Brimah, finished with nine points, six rebounds and five blocked shots.

The Huskies got off to a quick start. Purvis hit two 3-pointers from the left corner during a 10-0 opening run. He missed a few minutes after falling to the floor with an injury to his left arm.

But his 3-pointer with just over 4 minutes left in the half gave the Huskies a 31-12 lead.

They were up 35-18 at the half, holding the Knights to just six field goals and 21 percent shooting.

BIG PICTURE

UCF was looking to start the conference season at 4-0 for the first time since 2007-08. The Knights have never finished above .500 in the American Athletic Conference and were 6-12 last season, their best record since the league was formed.

UConn has not lost five straight since the 2006-07 season. The Huskies got some disappointing news off the court on Saturday. Highly touted prospect Hamidou Diallo picked Kentucky over UConn. He was cleared by the NCAA to enroll in college for the second semester and there had been speculation the 6-foot-5 wing could get playing time immediately in Connecticut, because of the team’s depleted bench. Diallo said he plans to enroll at Kentucky this semester, but won’t play until next season.

UP NEXT

UCF: The Knights leave the snow and 20 degree weather in Hartford and head back home where they will face Houston on Saturday before a showdown with rival South Florida on Jan. 17.

UConn: The Huskies move back to campus for a home game Wednesday against Temple, then travel to Washington D.C. on Saturday to face former Big East rival Georgetown.

