SOUND OFF CONNECTICUT: What’s More Expensive Than Trump’s Wall?

January 9, 2017 2:15 PM By Jim Vicevich

John Hayward, Writer for Breitbart News conservative author and commentator. Cost estimates for President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed border wall vary wildly, with the current Congressional estimate ranging from $12 billion to $38 billion. Even the high end of that range is much less than our government spends annually on much less useful endeavors which are less clearly in line with Washington’s sworn duty to the American people.  Peter Brookes, Senior Fellow, National Security Affairs Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy. The Heritage Foundation. Talks with Jim about, Russian hacking still seems to be a thing, or is it?

