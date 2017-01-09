Skakel Asks Court To Reconsider Reinstating Conviction

January 9, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut Supreme Court, Michael Skakel

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s lawyers have asked the Connecticut Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to reinstate his murder conviction in a 1975 killing.

The court ruled 4-3 on Dec. 30 that a lower court was wrong when it ordered a new trial for Skakel in 2013. But the justice who wrote the majority decision left the court recently.

Skakel’s lawyers are asking that a new justice be confirmed _ or that a lower court judge be elevated to the court temporarily _ before the court hears the motion to reconsider that was filed Friday.

Skakel was convicted in 2002 of killing Martha Moxley in Greenwich in 1975 when they were teenage neighbors. He was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. He was freed after the 2013 ruling.

