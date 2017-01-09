New UConn Coaches Include Familiar Faces For Edsall, Including His Son

(CBS Connecticut) — UConn today announced four new members of the football coaching staff, and they include familiar faces for recently-hired head coach Randy Edsall.
Randy Edsall’s son Corey Edsall will coach tight ends. Randy Edsall’s contract specified that his son had to be offered a job in the coaching staff. Corey Edsall was most recently a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado. He previously was a student assistant at Maryland, where his father coached after leaving UConn.
Terry Richardson will be the assistant head coach, and he will be responsible for running backs. He worked with Randy Edsall at UConn during Edsall’s first time with the Huskies.
Ryan Steinberg will have the title director of football operations. He also worked at Maryland.
Jon Wholley will coach linebackers. He was a student at UConn during Randy Edsall’s time as head coach, and he worked as linebackers coach for the Huskies between 2011 and 2013.
Here is the full announcement from UConn:
Terry Richardson will serve as the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Huskies. Richardson spent 12 years at UConn alongside Randy Edsall, working with running backs Donald Brown, Andre Dixon and Jordan Todman, who shined under Richardson during his tenure.
Jon Wholley returns to UConn after spending three seasons as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Fordham Rams. Wholley will be the linebackers coach at UConn, a spot he filled for three seasons with the Huskies in for three seasons (2011-’13). Wholley has received both his bachelor’s (2004) and master’s degrees (2008) at UConn.
Corey Edsall joins the UConn staff as the tight ends coach after finishing his second season at the University of Colorado working as a graduate assistant. After playing football for a year at Syracuse in 2011, Edsall transferred to the University of Maryland and worked as a student assistant for three seasons.
Ryan Steinberg is the new Director of Operations for the Huskies after working the past two years at the NCAA and the previous eight years at the University of Maryland. While at Maryland, he worked as the assistant director of football operations and prior to that was the assistant recruiting coordinator.