New UConn Coaches Include Familiar Faces For Edsall, Including His Son

(CBS Connecticut) — UConn today announced four new members of the football coaching staff, and they include familiar faces for recently-hired head coach Randy Edsall.

Randy Edsall’s son Corey Edsall will coach tight ends. Randy Edsall’s contract specified that his son had to be offered a job in the coaching staff. Corey Edsall was most recently a graduate assistant at the University of Colorado. He previously was a student assistant at Maryland, where his father coached after leaving UConn.

Terry Richardson will be the assistant head coach, and he will be responsible for running backs. He worked with Randy Edsall at UConn during Edsall’s first time with the Huskies.

Ryan Steinberg will have the title director of football operations. He also worked at Maryland.

Jon Wholley will coach linebackers. He was a student at UConn during Randy Edsall’s time as head coach, and he worked as linebackers coach for the Huskies between 2011 and 2013.

