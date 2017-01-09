Fatal Stabbing At Old Lyme Big Y

OLD LYME, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut state police have identified the two people involved in a deadly stabbing at a Big Y supermarket in Old Lyme.
State police say they responded to the supermarket just after 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of an assault.
Police said the two people were known to each other and the stabbing was not a random act. Police say Jing-Song Gao, 34, of Mathuen, Mass., who operated the sushi counter at the grocery store, was killed. The injured person, Tan Lin, 40, of Old Lyme was taken by helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Police continue to investigate the motive for the assault.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)