Electric Boat Says It Can Meet Navy Goal For Adding Subs

January 9, 2017 10:30 AM

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The president of defense contractor Electric Boat has told the U.S. Navy that given time and resources, the company can “absolutely” achieve the service’s goal of ramping up the number of submarines in the fleet.

The Navy released a 355-ship proposal last month that calls for adding 47 ships, including 18 attack submarines.

The General Dynamics Corp. subsidiary builds two Virginia-class attack submarines with Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia annually. It’s also designing a new class of ballistic-missile submarines.

Company President Jeffrey Geiger said on Monday that the Navy is asking whether the company could still build two attack submarines a year, or even three, when the ballistic-missile submarines are under construction.

He says yes, but it would have to grow its workforce, supplier base and facilities.

