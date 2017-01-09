Bloomfield Council Approves Tax Incentives For Trader Joe’s Distribution Center

January 9, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Bloomfield, Trader Joe's

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Bloomfield Town Council has approved offering a package of tax incentives to lure a Trader Joe’s distribution center to town.

The council, Monday evening, approved offering a property-tax abatement of 50 percent for 4 years.

The $78.5 million, 690,000-square-foot building would be located in the northern part of town near the Amazon distribution center in Windsor. Town officials say the project could create 675 jobs, as well as 150 transportation positions.

