Alabama vs. Clemson – College Football Playoff National Championship Preview

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. Last season ended on January 11th, 2016 when Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 in the National Championship game. This season began on Friday, August 26th 2016 in Australia where California beat Hawai’i 51-31. 136 days later we have a Championship rematch of a game played 363 days ago in Glendale, Arizona. A lot changes, but a lot stays the same. Here we go.

College Football Playoff National Championship – Alabama (14-0) vs. Clemson (13-1) 8PM ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Line: Alabama -6.5

Alabama Points For: 39.4 Points Against: 11.4

Clemson PF: 39.5 PA: 17.1

Alabama is seeking to become the first team in FBS history to finish a season 15-0. 15 wins became possible for the first time 2 years ago when the College Football Playoff began. 2 years ago Ohio State won as a 4 seed with a loss, and last year Alabama won as a 2 seed with a loss. The most wins a national championship team could have in the BCS era was 14, which Alabama did in 2009.

Clemson, on the other hand, is looking to avenge last year’s loss to the Crimson Tide. Last year Alabama had only allowed 24+ points one time, their only defeat to Ole Miss. They went in to the Championship Game allowing an average of 13.6 points per game on the season. So it was quite an accomplishment for Clemson to put up 40 in that game.

At times, Clemson looked like the better team in that game. Clemson scored a touchdown to go ahead 24-21 with 4:48 to play in the 3rd quarter. After the teams traded punts on the next 4 possessions, Alabama kicked a game tying field goal with 10:34 left in the 4th quarter and it looked like there was going to be an epic finish to this game. Alabama then tried an on-side kick and was successful. That was all the momentum Alabama needed as they scored a touchdown on 2 plays and were quickly up 31-24. To Clemson’s credit, they were able to score some points on the next drive and were down 31-27, but Kenyan Drake returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to put Alabama up 38-27 and that was all she wrote.

Usually Alabama is the kind of team that can wear you down and overwhelm you, but they had to win a different kind of ball game last year. Whether it was trick plays like the on-side kick, or big-hitting plays like the kickoff return for a touchdown, Alabama needed to dig deep inside to win that game. That’s not to discredit Alabama, if anything it’s to credit their ability to adapt to the flow of the game and do what they need to do to come out with the victory. It takes a lot of guts to call an on-side kick with just north of 10 minutes remaining in the National Championship Game.

This season, Alabama’s defense is considered to be the best of the Nick Saban era. Not only do they stop you from scoring, but they score themselves at an alarming rate for a defense. The defense/special teams have accounted for 14 touchdowns this season and they always seem to come at the perfect time.

In the SEC championship game, Florida was ahead 7-3 when Minkah Fitzpatrick returned an interception 44 yards to put Alabama up 10-7. On Florida’s next possession, they had their punt blocked and Joshua Jacobs returned it 27 yards for 6 more points. All of a sudden Alabama’s defense/special teams had outscored its offense 13-3. By the time Alabama’s offense woke up, it was no contest.

The Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve was very similar. Washington had the ball with a 2nd and 10 at their own 32, down 10-7. All Washington had to do was take care of the ball, and go into the half down 3 points. But instead they threw a back breaking interception that Alabama ran to the house and just like that Alabama was up 17-7 at halftime. Pair that with the fact that Alabama had the ball to start the 2nd half and the game was over. For as great as Washington’s defense played, you just can’t give away points like that to such a good team.

For as fantastic as Alabama’s defense is, Clemson’s offense is fantastic in its own right. Basically every single play maker that helped Clemson put up 40 points on Alabama in last year’s game is back. To be exact, players that accounted for 141 of the teams 145 rushing yards are back and will play in this game. Receivers that accounted for 267 of the 405 receiving yards are back and every touchdown thrown for, caught and rushed for feature players that will suit up in this game as well. Add on top of that WR Mike Williams (90 catches-1,267 yards-10 touchdowns) who most believe will be the first WR taken in the NFL draft next year, and the Tigers offense is loaded. It’s the classic case of the immovable object vs the unstoppable force.

The key to Clemson’s offense, obviously, is Deshaun Watson. In last year’s game, Watson leveled the playing field. Nick Saban has repeatedly praised the Tiger quarterback since last year’s game. In July he called him the “best player in college football since Cam Newton in 2010” according to ESPN. His opinion didn’t change at all throughout the course of the season because Saban again offered much praise to Watson at the December 8th College Football Playoff coaches conference saying that if he had a vote for the Heisman, he’d vote for Watson.

Clemson’s offense is better than last year and Alabama’s defense is better than last year. But what about the opposite sides of the ball for both teams?

Clemson’s defense has, at times, looked ordinary. They have also, at times, looked dominant. Against teams not named Louisville, Florida State, Pitt and Virginia Tech, they have allowed an average of 9.1 points per game. This includes wins over bowl-eligible teams like Auburn (Sugar Bowl), Troy (Camellia Bowl), Georgia Tech (TaxSlayer Bowl), Boston College (Quick Lane Bowl), NC State (Independence Bowl), Wake Forest (Military Bowl), South Carolina (Birmingham Bowl) and last but most definitely not least Ohio State (Fiesta Bowl/Playoff semifinal). If the Clemson defense of 9 days ago shows up to play, it will provide a very nice compliment to their offense.

Alabama’s offense is a little different than last year’s. They might even be a little different than last week’s. A week ago, Alabama announced that it was moving on towards the championship game without Lane Kiffin, who had been their offensive coordinator for the past 3 seasons. Steve Sarkisian, the former Washington and USC head coach who had been hired as an offensive analyst in September, was promoted to the position.

Alabama has playmakers on its offense as well. Freshman QB Jalen Hurts has set records this season with his play. TE O.J. Howard was quite possibly the biggest difference maker on offense for the Tide last season. He’s complimented in the passing game by WR’s ArDarius Stewart and Calvin Ridley. Both had very quiet semifinal games, combining for 1 catch and 6 yards. Look for them to have more of an impact in this game.

The player on offense who had the greatest impact was RB Bo Scarbrough. He broke out in a big way against Washington with 180 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns including 7 rushes for 12+ yards. The biggest of all was the 68 yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach at 24-7. If Hurts is able to do more passing the ball, and Scarbrough rushes like he did last week, Alabama’s offense will be a handful.

The key to this game is the turnovers. For as fantastic and magical as Deshaun Watson can be at times, he has thrown 17 interceptions on the season. A few of them have come at awful times and against the best defenses too. In the Tigers lone loss to Pitt this season, Clemson was ahead 42-34 and driving inside of Pitt’s 5 yard line. On 2nd and goal from the 3, Watson threw an absolutely inexcusable interception at the goal line that was returned 70 yards to the Clemson 30. Three plays later and it is 42-40. If Clemson is able to at the very worst kick a field goal, they win this game and are undefeated right alongside Alabama. Watson threw 3 interceptions in that game, and has thrown 2+ in some of Clemson’s closest wins against Troy, Louisville and Florida State. The one exception was last week against Ohio State.

I predict that Watson will throw at least one interception. With as good as Alabama’s defense is, and for as many times as Watson throws the ball and likes to take chances, it will happen. The most important thing will be where that interception occurs. If it’s inside Alabama’s red zone and takes points away from Clemson, not good. If it happens inside of their own 30 and gives points to Alabama, even worse. If it’s returned for a touchdown for automatic points for Alabama, then that is the worst. The key will be limiting the interceptions to 1. If Watson throws 2-3 interceptions in this game, Clemson won’t win. It’s that simple. They need to avoid the backbreaking turnovers that Alabama forces with ease.

The other key for Clemson is taking advantage of Alabama’s slow starts. Alabama has a total of 20 offensive points in their last 4 1st quarters, including a goose egg against FCS Chattanooga. If Clemson can get hot at the beginning and build a decent lead after 1 quarter before Alabama gets rolling, they have a good shot.

The key for Alabama is staying the course. If they get behind early like they have in recent games, they shouldn’t worry. Their defense is too good to get torched for 40 points like they did last year, and simple math says that they should have at least one takeaway in this game. If Ridley and Stewart provide something in the passing game to compliment Scarbrough, and OJ Howard shows up like he did in last year’s game, they’ll be very hard to stop.

All in all I see this game being another classic. I think it will be slightly less high scoring than last year, but Clemson will put up a lot more points than Alabama’s defense is used to allowing. I also believe that the change in offensive leadership will not hurt, or be a distraction to Alabama. It might even help. A lot of people were questioning Kiffin’s play calling in the semifinal game against Washington. Unless Clemson is turnover prone, or Alabama’s offense can’t get anything going, I see this game being within one score at the end.

Alabama 30 Clemson 27

Bowl record 24-16 overall

