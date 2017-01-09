1 Dead In Hartford Shooting

January 9, 2017 9:56 AM
(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are investigating the second homicide of the new year.

They say around 10:45 Sunday night, units were dispatched to the area of 72-74 Stonington Street after a shotspotter detected one round.

As they headed to the scene, police say they were informed that a victim had been taken to Hartford Hospital by private vehicle.

Police say the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head at 11 p.m.

Detectives set up a crime scene in the rear parking lot of 50-52 Lisbon Street.

Hartford Police Major Crimes is handling the investigation.

Anyone with an information is asked to call (860) 757-4316.

