(MIDDLETOWN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Saturday’s snowstorm kept State Police busy , responding to approximately 115 crashes and 94 motorist assists, mostly spin outs and vehicles stuck in the snow.

Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown was shutdown after some 20 vehicles collided in a chain reaction crash on the snow covered highway.At least 3 tractor-trailers were involved,There were no serious injuries.