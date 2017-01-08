Fatal Stabbing At Old Lyme Big Y

January 8, 2017 7:42 PM
Filed Under: Big Y supermarket, connecticut state police, Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut state police say one person is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at a Big Y supermarket in Old Lyme.
State police say they responded to the supermarket just after 2 p.m. Sunday to a report of an assault.
Police said the two people were known to each other and the stabbing was not a random act. The injured person was taken by helicopter to Yale New Haven Hospital.
Identities of the two people were not immediately released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All Rights Reserved.  This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

