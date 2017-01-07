Willington Motor Vehicle Stop Nets 170 Bags of Heroin

Willington, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) On January 6, 2017 at approximately 9:15 p.m., troopers from Troop C-Tolland were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on I-84 in Tolland with a focus on criminal suppression and narcotic interdiction. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling on I-84 eastbound with an equipment violation, followed the vehicle as it exited the highway, and subsequently conducted a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 74 (Tolland Turnpike) in Willington.

As Troopers spoke with the operator they determined narcotics were possibly contained within the vehicle. Troopers initiated an investigation and through the course of the investigation the vehicle occupants confirmed there were narcotics in their possession and in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of one hundred and seventy (170) bags of heroin.

The operator, David McKnight, and the vehicle passengers, Anthony Falzone and Ryan LaFountain, were taken into custody and transported to Troop C where they were fingerprinted and photographed.

McKnight was held on bond, and Falzone and LaFountain were released after posting bond pending their court date. The heroin was seized and transported to Troop C where it was held as evidence.