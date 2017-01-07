Hamden Opens Warming Centers Due To Inclement Weather

HAMDEN – (CBS Connecticut) Due to the prediction of extreme weather temperatures and conditions for the weekend, Hamden will offer warming centers, located around the Town, to those who may be in need. The Hamden Fire Stations will serve as warming centers.

Additionally, during normal operating hours (8:30am to 4:30pm), the Keefe Center, Town Libraries, the foyer of the Police Department and the Government Center Building will also serve as warming center locations. Please refer to the entire list of warming centers below. For further information, please contact Fire Chief Berardesca’s office at 203-407-5880 and in cases of emergency always call 911 for immediate assistance!

Additionally, to obtain information regarding State warming centers, please call 211.

The front foyer of the Police Department will function as a warming center with 24 hour access.

Operating hours for the Miller Library are 10am – 9pm Monday-Wednesday and 10am-5:30pm Thursday-Saturday.

Branch Libraries are closed on Wednesdays and weekends, please visit http://www.hamdenlibrary.org for complete operating hours of Branch Libraries. Operating hours for all other locations are 8:30am – 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

Warming Centers active at the following locations:

 Government Center – 2750 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

 Miller Library Complex – 2901 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

 Whitneyville Library – 125 Carleton Street, Hamden, CT 06517

 Community Branch Library – 91 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

 Keefe Community Center – 11 Pine Street, Hamden, CT 06514

 Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

 Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

 Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

 Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

 Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

 Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518