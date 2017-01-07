First Snow Of 2017 Wreaks Havoc – AAA Offers Driving Tips

(CBS Connecticut ) Initial reports indicate that most of the injuries in the multi-vehicle crash along I-91 today (Saturday) were minor but, AAA says, the crash was a harsh reminder that even a little snow can cause a lot of problems.

“The most important adjustments drivers should make in wet or snowy conditions are to increase following distance and slow down” says AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter. “The crash today on I-91 occurred when there really wasn’t a lot of snow”.

Inclement weather is a factor in more than 2,000 deaths every winter, according to research conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Winter Weather Driving Tips

Slow down.

Do not tailgate.

Watch the traffic ahead . Slow down immediately at the sight of brake lights, skidding vehicles or emergency flashers.

Turn on your headlights so you can see and be seen .

Never use cruise control on slippery roads – maintain control in every way.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Bridges and overpasses freeze first and melt last . Use extra caution as the roadway leading to the bridge may appear fine but the bridge itself could be a sheet of ice.

Minimize the need to brake on ice. If you’re approaching a stop sign, traffic light or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Vehicle control is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

Do not brake and turn at the same time. Asking your vehicle to do two things at a time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction. Brake first, then turn, then accelerate.

Also, AAA says, the crash on I-91 that long delayed many drivers, demonstrates the importance of having a winter Emergency Kit on hand.

Winter Emergency Kit should include:

Fully Charged Cellphone and charger

Snow/Ice Scraper

Blanket and extra gloves, hats

Flares or Brightly Colored Hazard Triangle

Shovel

De-Icer

Bag of abrasive material like sand or kitty litter

Medication or snacks that may be needed by children or passengers

AAA Emergency Roadside Service has been extremely busy throughout the day. Get the latest call volume updates on Twitter at @AAACTNews.