Accidental Shooting In South Windsor Home

January 7, 2017 3:17 PM

South Windsor, Ct. – (CBS  Connecticut)  South Windsor police were called to 95 Gail Lane around

9:49 this morning after receiving a 911 call for an accidental shooting. Police learned a resident there

accidentally shot his 23 year old son in the lower abdomen with a 9 mm handgun while showing him the

gun. The victim was alert and conscious when police arrived, and transported via ambulance to Hartford

Hospital. Family members who were at the home were interviewed by police and preliminary indications

are this was an accidental shooting.

