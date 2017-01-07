Accidental Shooting In South Windsor Home

South Windsor, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) South Windsor police were called to 95 Gail Lane around
9:49 this morning after receiving a 911 call for an accidental shooting. Police learned a resident there
accidentally shot his 23 year old son in the lower abdomen with a 9 mm handgun while showing him the
gun. The victim was alert and conscious when police arrived, and transported via ambulance to Hartford
Hospital. Family members who were at the home were interviewed by police and preliminary indications
are this was an accidental shooting.