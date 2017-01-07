3 Charged With Heroin Possession

(Willington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a trio of suspects after troopers say the men were in possession of heroin Friday night.

Troopers were conducting a motor vehicle enforcement along Interstate 84 in tolland just after 9:00 p.m. when they noticed the suspect vehicle with brake light violation.

They followed the vehicle on to Tolland Turnpike in Willington.

That’s where troopers say during the initial investigation, the suspects copped to having narcotics.

It turned out to be 170 bags of heroin, police say.

Under arrest are the driver, 53-year-old David McKnight of Danielson, 24-year-old Anthony Falzone of Norwich and 27-year-old Ryan LaFountain of Danielson.

The latter two are facing possession charges and being held on $10,000 bond.

Mcknight is facing possession and motor vehicle offense. His bond was set at $75,000.

All will be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court.