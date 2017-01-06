This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 6, 2017

January 6, 2017 9:25 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Joe Brennan joins The Rayman to discuss the importance of the new legislative session, and how the General Assembly can take steps to make Connecticut a better place for business.

8:20- Jackie Gorsky Mandyck, iQuilt Partnership Managing Director, talks the final weekend of Winterfest.

8:50- Deputy Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Kevin Witkos is on the air.  The new session is here, so what’s the big news thus far?

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

