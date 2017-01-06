This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Joe Brennan joins The Rayman to discuss the importance of the new legislative session, and how the General Assembly can take steps to make Connecticut a better place for business.
8:20- Jackie Gorsky Mandyck, iQuilt Partnership Managing Director, talks the final weekend of Winterfest.
8:50- Deputy Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Kevin Witkos is on the air. The new session is here, so what’s the big news thus far?
