Ranking The College Bowl Games 1-40

By Mike Bachini, CBS Connecticut

Connecticut (CBS) – There are a lot of criteria that goes in to ranking these games. Pace of play, good individual plays, crowd involvement, comebacks, overtime, hype leading in to the game and whether or not the games lived up to it and of course, final score. When I started this, I put each game into four individual groups. Each labeled great, good, average and bad. Unfortunately, there were many bad and average games and only two really, truly great games. My guess is you’ll know which two these are, but which one is #1? Read below to find out.

40. Arizona Bowl – Air Force 45 South Alabama 21

If a tree falls in the forest but no one hears it, did it make a sound? Exactly.

39. Citrus Bowl – LSU 29 Louisville 9

LSU dominated from start to finish and Louisville looked like it just wanted to end the season.

38. Cure Bowl – Arkansas State 31 UCF 13

A 17-10 halftime score had a few of us tuning in to catch the 2nd half, but ultimately this one flamed out.

37. Independence Bowl – N.C. State 41 Vanderbilt 17

Tough score to look at, but N.C. State’s Jaylen Samuels caught 3 touchdowns with 104 receiving yards.

36. Las Vegas Bowl – San Diego State 34 Houston 10

Houston led 10-6 at the break, but then the wheels fell off. A 54 yard interception return for a touchdown late in the 3rd was the backbreaker.

35. Cactus Bowl – Baylor 31 Boise State 13

Boise State was the favorite, but KD Cannon (14-226-2) was the star. This was his final college game, as he used this monster performance to hopefully move up some draft boards in April.

34. Hawai’i Bowl – Hawai’i 52 Middle Tennessee 35

If you like a lot of scoring, this game did it for you. Plus, Hawai’i had a lot of support from the locals.

33. TaxSlayer Bowl – Georgia Tech 33 Kentucky 18

23-3 after 3 quarters. Lowest Gator/TaxSlayer Bowl attendance since 1958. Yuck.

32. Music City Bowl – Tennessee 38 Nebraska 24

This game was never in doubt. Tennessee controlled the game from the start.

31. Outback Bowl – Florida 30 Iowa 3

Yes the final score indicated a blowout, but it was 10-3 at the half. A goal line stand and an INT returned for a touchdown were exciting for Florida.

30. Sugar Bowl – Oklahoma 35 Auburn 19

Auburn went up 7-0 early on a drive where they went for it on 4th down instead of kicking a field goal, but Oklahoma took care of the rest from there.

29. Alamo Bowl – Oklahoma State 38 Colorado 3

This game was billed as the non-New Year’s Six Bowl game. Unfortunately Colorado didn’t really show up on offense to start, and by the end the defense was so worn out Oklahoma State was having its way.

28. Fiesta Bowl – Clemson 31 Ohio State 0

On final score alone, this game should be ranked much lower. But Clemson’s domination should be appreciated so this game ranks here.

27. Miami Beach Bowl – Tulsa 55 Central Michigan 10

Yes this game was a blow out, but Tulsa’s offense was something to see. Keevan Lucas and Josh Atkinson finished with 19 receptions, 203 yards and 4 touchdowns. Central Michigan also opened the 2nd half with a successful on-side kick. It didn’t amount to any points though.

26. Boca Raton Bowl – Western Kentucky 51 Memphis 31

Hello Anthony Wales! 35 carries, 245 yards and 3 touchdowns for the RB.

25. New Mexico Bowl – New Mexico 23 UTSA 20

The first of 41. Even though it wasn’t the most exciting bowl game of the year, it wasn’t a blow out either.

24. Russell Athletic Bowl – Miami 31 West Virginia 14

The first game involving a Power Five school with 10 wins was unfortunately a disappointment. There were a couple of nice individual plays and QB Brad Kaaya threw for 4 TD’s.

23. Peach Bowl – Alabama 24 Washington 7

It could have been 10-7 at halftime. Imagine that? Instead a pick six made it 17-7 and Alabama had the ball to start the 2nd half. It was over then.

22. New Orleans Bowl – Southern Mississippi 28 Louisiana-Lafayette 21

The game was tied at the half, before Southern Miss scored the next 14. ULL didn’t score again until late in the 4th quarter.

21. Poinsettia Bowl – BYU 24 Wyoming 21

The final score is not indicative of how the game went. BYU led 24-7 early in the 4th. Still, it was an exciting finish as Wyoming had the ball 1st and 10 at BYU’s 32 with 1:22 to play before an interception sealed it for BYU.

20. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl – Idaho 61 Colorado State 50

The game was scoreless after a quarter, and then all of a sudden Idaho was up 55-21 with just over 9 minutes to play in the game. Idaho’s fans were rowdy which added to some of the excitement.

19. Quick Lane Bowl – Boston College 36 Maryland 30

A quarterback catching a touchdown pass will always shoot a game up the rankings in my book. Boston College QB Patrick Towles did just that in the 2nd quarter to put BC up 23-7. There was also a sack/fumble recovery in the end zone for BC’s defense and a fumble recovery at their own 2 with Maryland going in to score in the 4th.

18. Holiday Bowl – Minnesota 17 Washington State 12

How was Minnesota going to stay focused with all of the distractions leading up to this game? How was an undermanned secondary going to stop Washington State’s high powered offense? I know the score was ugly, but you have to appreciate what Minnesota got done. And it doesn’t always hurt to have a few defense oriented games.

17. Military Bowl – Wake Forest 34 Temple 26

So this is what happens when opposing teams don’t have Wake Forest’s playbook huh? Thoughts like that dominated social media as Wake Forest jumped out to a big 31-7 lead. Temple fought in the 2nd, but it was too little too late.

16. St. Petersburg Bowl – Mississippi State 17 Miami (OH) 16

It took until right before the end of the first half for Mississippi State to score. The game was always close though. And a game winning kick being blocked as time expired is always a good ending no matter the bowl game or the teams involved.

15. Bahamas Bowl – Old Dominion 24 Eastern Michigan 20

Two teams that weren’t accustomed to playing in bowl games played a hard, close and at times entertaining game.

14. Cotton Bowl – Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 16

This game looked like it had the makings of a blowout early. Wisconsin were the men, upset that they blew a lead in the Big 10 championship game to Penn State. Western Michigan were the boys, just happy to be on a big stage. But Western Michigan turned it around and made it a game, and were never really out of it, until the end.

13. Dollar General Bowl – Troy 28 Ohio 23

A one possession game heading in to the 4th quarter, that remained a one possession game throughout the 4th quarter as both defenses tightened. Ohio never had the lead, but had the ball with just under 2 minutes to play down 5 before turning the ball over on downs.

12. Texas Bowl – Kansas State 33 Texas A&M 28

Texas A&M were never out of it, but they were also never on the brink of breaking through either. Kansas State took final control of this game when they went ahead 33-21 with 9 minutes left in the game.

11. Liberty Bowl – Georgia 31 TCU 23

TCU was up 23-21 after 3 quarters but didn’t score another point as Georgia was the more consistent team from beginning to end.

10. Birmingham Bowl – South Florida 46 South Carolina 39 OT

South Florida seemed to have control of the game and led by 18 late in the 3rd quarter. South Carolina wouldn’t lie down though and tied the game with 1:11 to play. South Florida scored a touchdown to open overtime and South Carolina could not answer.

9. Camellia Bowl – Appalachian State 31 Toledo 28

Appalachian State would score a touchdown, and then Toledo would answer. Appalachian State scored a field goal, and unfortunately for the Rockets, they could not answer as they missed their 30 yard attempt with 1:48 to play.

8. Heart of Dallas Bowl – Army 38 North Texas 31 OT

This game gets the nod over the Birmingham Bowl in terms of overtime games because this one was a little more back and forth throughout. North Texas kicked a 37 yard field goal with 28 seconds to play, but Army was the only team to score in overtime.

7. Sun Bowl – Stanford 25 North Carolina 23

North Carolina was up 17-16 with the ball early in the 4th quarter. QB Mitch Trubisky then threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown to give Stanford the lead for good. UNC scored a late touchdown and had a chance to tie it with a two-point conversion that ultimately failed.

6. Foster Farms Bowl – Utah 26 Indiana 24

This game was close throughout. Tied 17-17 at the half, Utah’s 27 yard field goal with 1:24 to play put the Utes on top for good.

5. Armed Forces Bowl – Louisiana Tech 48 Navy 45

A ton of offense, a 31-31 tie after three quarters and a game winning 32 yard kick as time expires? Yes please.

4. Pinstripe Bowl – Northwestern 31 Pittsburgh 24

This game had 6 lead changes and ended as a one score game. Pittsburgh lost their QB and RB to injury, but they still had the ball with a chance to tie it at the end of the game. Northwestern was the underdog, and they went up for good with 8:23 to play.

3. Belk Bowl – Virginia Tech 35 Arkansas 24

Razorbacks fans probably don’t agree with this ranking, but Hokie fans probably do. The final score indicates that this game should be ranked outside of the top 15 probably. The pace of play in this game does not however. Arkansas went up 24-0 at the half and then their 2nd half woes continued. Virginia Tech scored 35 unanswered points in dominating fashion and a lot of people were left wondering what happened. The comeback led to a lot of excitement.

2. Orange Bowl – Florida State 33 Michigan 32

Things weren’t looking so good for Michigan at the break facing a 20-6 deficit and without arguably their best player in Julius Peppers. RB Dalvin Cook was carving up one of the nation’s best defenses and Michigan had two drives stall inside the red zone. Even after a 14 yard interception return for a touchdown, Florida State came charging right back with a touchdown of their own to go back up 12 points. Michigan then scored 15 unanswered points to go up by 3 with under 2 minutes to play. Kenny Allen returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards after his teammate wanted him to take the knee. FSU only needed 4 plays to reach the end zone. Michigan then blocked the extra point and returned it for 2 points to make it a 33-32 game. Unfortunately the fun ended there, but wow. Probably one of the best 2nd halves in recent memory.

1. Rose Bowl – USC 52 Penn State 49

These two programs started the season slow and suffered embarrassing losses (USC 52-6 to Alabama and Penn State 49-10 to Michigan), found their identity and went on winning streaks including wins over programs that represented their respective conferences in the semifinal (Washington and Ohio State). USC came in to the game winners of 8 in a row, Penn State winners of 9 including a Big 10 conference title victory over Wisconsin.

USC controlled the first half and led 27-21 at the break. Penn State ranked 2nd in the country in 2nd half point differential and came out of the gate flying. Penn State had 3 touchdowns before 5 minutes had ticked off the clock in the 3rd quarter. Suddenly, Penn State was on a 35-8 run and led 49-35 at the end of 3. To USC’s credit, they stuck with it and battled back to score 2 touchdowns of their own to tie the game with 1:20 left. After that score my twitter timeline was littered with people saying that USC scored too quickly.

They scored too early. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 3, 2017

USC scored too quickly — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) January 3, 2017

Too much time, USC — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 3, 2017

We can only assume that USC left Penn St too much time right…. — Brian Snow (@BSnowScout) January 3, 2017

Hate the "scored too quickly" takes. #RoseBowl — Mike Bachini (@MikeBachini) January 3, 2017

Well on the 3rd play of the next drive, USC DB Leon McQuay III picked off Penn State QB Trace McSorley and returned it 32 yards to put USC in field goal range. USC kicked the game winning field goal with no time left on the clock which put an end to one of the best Rose Bowl’s ever.