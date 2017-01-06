New Britain Police Release New Detail About Cold Case Victim

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in New Britain are asking for the public’s assistance in solving a 26-year-old cold case after releasing a new detail about the unidentified victim of the 1991 homicide.

Capt. Thomas Steck on Thursday said the woman found shot in the head on Oct. 11, 1991 had a “distinct peg-shaped tooth” that sat directly to the right of her two front teeth. Police hope that the new insight will stir someone’s memory and help identify the victim.

Surveyors found the woman’s decomposed body not far from railroad tracks in the city. Since then, law enforcement has been unable to positively identify the woman.

The victim is described as a white or possibly Hispanic woman with straight black hair that stood 5-feet-5 and was 25 to 30 years old.

