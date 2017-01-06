Malloy ‘Not Leading With Taxes’ In Budget Proposal

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Governor Dannel Malloy says he is not “leading with taxes” in the state budget proposal he will present to lawmakers next month– but he’s also not taking them off the table.
In a meeting on Friday with Capitol reporters, the governor said budget talks should not be focused on revenue, but on spending.
It is expected to be another difficult year for lawmakers and the governor to craft a budget. The deficit for the fiscal year that starts July 1 is projected to be approximately $1.3 billion.
Malloy said his budget proposal is at least four weeks from being completed.