Bank Robbery In Killingworth; Suspect Charged

(Killingly, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a West Haven woman after they say she attempted to rob a bank in Killingworth late Thursday afternoon.
Around 5:00 p.m., they say 29-year-old Courtney Worthington entered the TD Bank at 184 Route 81 wearing a hoodie and a scarf over her face with sunglasses.
Troopers say Worthington handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was shown, they say.
Worthington then walked out of the bank with cash; investigators did not say how much. She later fled in a dark colored sedan.
Worthington was tracked to a Quality Inn in East Haven where she was arrested.
She’s now charged with robbery, conspiracy and larceny.
Bond was set at $100,000 pending arraignment today in Superior Court.