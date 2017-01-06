Bank Robbery In Killingworth; Suspect Charged

(Killingly, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are charging a West Haven woman after they say she attempted to rob a bank in Killingworth late Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:00 p.m., they say 29-year-old Courtney Worthington entered the TD Bank at 184 Route 81 wearing a hoodie and a scarf over her face with sunglasses.

Troopers say Worthington handed the teller a note demanding money. No weapon was shown, they say.

Worthington then walked out of the bank with cash; investigators did not say how much. She later fled in a dark colored sedan.

Worthington was tracked to a Quality Inn in East Haven where she was arrested.

She’s now charged with robbery, conspiracy and larceny.

Bond was set at $100,000 pending arraignment today in Superior Court.