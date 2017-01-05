Trucker Charged In Wallingford Hit-And-Run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Wallingford police say a 22-year-old truck driver is under arrest after he struck a telephone pole, exited his vehicle to get a look at the damage, and then drove off.
Travis Fahey of Wallingford is charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane. Police say Fahey was driving south on South Colony Road around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday when he hit the pole as he was turning onto Toelles Road. The crash brought down utility lines across train tracks and onto a car. As a result, Amtrak service was halted until midnight, said police.
Police say they stopped Fahey and found fresh damage to his rig consistent with the crash.
Fahey is due in Meriden Superior Court January 17.
The involved tractor trailer is owned by CJB Transport of Yalesville, said police.