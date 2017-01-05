Mayor Erin Stewart To Seek Reelection In New Britain

January 5, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Erin Stewart, New Britain

(CBS Connecticut) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart today announced she will run for reelection.

“There are many projects and initiatives I am dedicated on seeing through to their completion,” Stewart said in a written statement.

The Republican city leader was first elected in 2013, and was re-elected two years later.  At the same time, the GOP won control of the city council.

Stewart says she has reorganized city hall, restructured the city’s debt, and grown the rainy day fund.

Her time in office has seen the departure of the Rock Cats minor league baseball team, lured away by Hartford officials who promised a new stadium.

The move surprised Stewart.

The stadium is expected to open a year behind schedule, and the Hartford mayor who spearheaded the effort to get the team, Pedro Segarra has since been voted out of office.

