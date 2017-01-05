Man Arrested For Attempting Fire Truck Theft

(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Maybe he should have joined the fire department first.

A West Haven man is accused of trying to steal a city fire engine Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded around 5:40 p.m. when, while firefighters were in home on a medical call, they heard the sirens activated on their truck.

That’s when they noticed 63-year-old Wayne Gagne sitting in the cab of the vehicle attempting to put it into motion.

Officers say firefighters had to forcefully pull Gagne from the truck and they held him until police arrived.

Police say Gagne was also found to have a large hunting knife on him with an eight-inch blade.

He faces charges of criminal attempt at larceny and possession of a dangerous weapon.