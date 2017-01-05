Ledyard Woman Woman Charged With Skimming GoFundMe Account

LEDYARD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have charged a Connecticut woman they say set up a GoFundMe page to help the family of a little boy who drowned in a swimming pool but kept some of the money for herself.

Bonni Ojeda, of Ledyard, is charged with multiple counts of larceny.

Police say the 34-year-old Ojeda set up the GoFundMe page to cover the funeral costs of the 4-year-old boy, who drowned in August. The drowning was ruled an accident.

Authorities allege Ojeda withdrew thousands of dollars from the account, but only forwarded some to the boy’s family, and kept the remainder for her personal use.

Ojeda was released on a $3,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19. A number for Ojeda could not immediately be located.

