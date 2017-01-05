Inmate Lawsuit Dismissed

January 5, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: forced medication, lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a prison inmate suing Connecticut officials who medicated him with psychotropic drugs against his will, after he refused to enter the courtroom on the first day of trial.

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant said Thursday that she dismissed the case because Kacey Lewis refused to participate in the trial.

Bryant played a recording of a conversation she had with Lewis Thursday.

He said officials confiscated his notes and documents and he couldn’t proceed without them.

Lewis also said he wasn’t allowed to shower before court.

Lewis didn’t name the officials. He has been representing himself.

State officials expect Lewis to appeal.

He is suing medical staff at Northern Correctional Institution in Somers for allegedly violating his constitutional rights by forcibly medicating him.

