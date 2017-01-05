DPH: Flu Activity Ramping Up

January 5, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Connecticut Department of Public Health, influenza, Type A

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – It looks like flu activity is beginning to ramp up in Connecticut.

That’s according to data posted by the state Department of Public Health.

It shows as of Saturday, December 31, activity across the state had been classified as “widespread”.

DPH says hospital visits due to fever/flu syndrome are at 7.4-percent, above the 5-percent level that’s considered to be the minimum threshold at this point.

To date, the department says there’ve been 182 hospitalizations for flu since last Saturday with Type A flu being the most prevalent.

DPH is advising those who haven’t done so already to obtain their flu vaccine and to take other steps to “prevent influenza-related illness and hospitalization”.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia