Courtney: Major Milestone For Sub-Building At EB

(CBS Connecticut) – The U.S. Navy has signed off on the next phase of work for the Columbia-class submarine program. The Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton is the primary contractor for the program and Rep. Joe Courtney says it’s a significant step for EB.

The Columbia-class subs are being designed as a replacement to the aging Ohio-class boats. The Navy plans to have 12 of the new subs produced, in a partnership between EB and Newport News shipyards. Courtney says the fleet is projected to last into the 2080s.

Courtney says EB has already been ramping up to produce the new submarine. He says the shipbuilder’s workforce is expected to increase from 14,000 to 18,000 over the next 5 to 10 years, though hiring alone could approach 14,000 with attrition.