This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 4, 2017

January 4, 2017 9:31 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) shared a statement after the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) released its crumbling foundations report required by the Connecticut General Assembly:

“This report documents the work done to date by the staff of the Department of Consumer Protection. As such, it accurately lays out the Commissioner’s efforts which have been laudable. Unfortunately, it totally begs the question of what needs to happen next to solve this problem, which will require the concerted effort of all levels of government.”

Courtney will elaborate on his statement as he joins Ray this morning.

7:20- Mark Pazniokas, capital bureau chief talks the start of the new legislative session.

8:20- Richard Blumenthal discusses Russian cyberattacks, and the GOP’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

