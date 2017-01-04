Search Continues For Missing Man

(Sterling, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are continuing to search for a man who has been missing for over a week.

Troopers were initially called to 42 Dixon Road in Sterling on December 26.

They say 18-year-old Todd Allen had left the residence on his dirt bike alone to ride local trails as he had done in the past.

He never returned.

Allen is white, about 5-foot-10 and weighs 130 pounds.

When last seen, he was wearing a camo hood, zip-up sweatshirt, and was carrying a backpack.

Allen’s last cell phone activity was placed in the area of Margaret Henry Road in Killingly.

His parants have said it was unlike Allen to not return home before dark.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at Troop D at (860) 779-4900.