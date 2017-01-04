School Guard Dies On Campus

January 4, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Manchester High School, security guard death

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Students at a Connecticut high school have been dismissed early after a school security guard collapsed and died from an undetermined medical condition.

Manchester High School officials said longtime security guard Barry “Mitch” Mitchell collapsed outside the school Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead
at the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of Mitchell’s death was not immediately clear.

Principal Jill Kreiger said in a statement to staff that Mitchell’s death was a huge loss and she urged people to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Counselors were made available to students.

School was dismissed at 10:30 a.m., but officials said students could stay until the regular dismissal time.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia