School Guard Dies On Campus

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) – Students at a Connecticut high school have been dismissed early after a school security guard collapsed and died from an undetermined medical condition.

Manchester High School officials said longtime security guard Barry “Mitch” Mitchell collapsed outside the school Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead

at the hospital.

Authorities say the cause of Mitchell’s death was not immediately clear.

Principal Jill Kreiger said in a statement to staff that Mitchell’s death was a huge loss and she urged people to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Counselors were made available to students.

School was dismissed at 10:30 a.m., but officials said students could stay until the regular dismissal time.

