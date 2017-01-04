Remembering Little ‘David Paul’ In Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Twenty-nine years after an abandoned infant was found frozen to death in South Meriden, past and present members of the Meriden police force gathered at Walnut Grove Cemetery Wednesday to keep the boy’s memory alive.
Even after calling in the FBI, police were never able to locate the baby’s parents. They unofficially adopted him and named him David Paul– which means “God’s beloved little man.”
Every year since little David’s death, police have returned to his grave.
Police say the case remains open and they’re still hopeful that David’s mother will be located some day– not for prosecution, but to provide some closure.