Girl In Stroller Struck By Vehicle

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A two and a half year old girl ,being pushed by her mother in a stroller across Goffe Street in New Haven was struck by a car shortly after 6 pm Wednesday.
The baby was ejected from the stroller and she landed on the pavement.The driver remained at the scene.The child was taken to the Yale New Haven Pediatric Hospital Emergency Department.
The child’s condition has been upgraded from critical to critical and stable.
The driver, a 52 year old man from Woodbridge, is cooperating with the investigation.
The driver has not been charged.