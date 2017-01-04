Girl In Stroller Struck By Vehicle

January 4, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: child struck, Goffe Street, New Haven

(NEW HAVEN,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  A two and a half  year old girl ,being pushed  by her mother in a stroller across Goffe Street in New Haven  was struck by a car shortly after 6 pm  Wednesday.

The baby was ejected from  the stroller and she landed on the pavement.The driver  remained at the scene.The  child was taken to  the Yale New Haven  Pediatric Hospital Emergency Department.

The   child’s condition has been upgraded from   critical to critical and stable.

The  driver, a 52 year old  man  from Woodbridge, is cooperating  with the investigation.

The driver has not been charged.

