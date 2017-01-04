Driver Charged After Fiery Rollover Crash

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a woman driving with a 3-year-old child was under the influence when her car flipped over in a Connecticut shopping plaza parking lot, then caught fire and crashed into five parked vehicles.

New London police say 23-year-old Giana Velez had been driving on Interstate 95 before she pulled into the New London Shopping Center parking lot on Tuesday evening.

Police say she was driving at a fast speed and lost control over the car, which flipped several times and caught fire. It also hit five other unoccupied cars. No one was injured.

Velez faces several charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment while driving under the influence. It’s not clear if she has a lawyer.

