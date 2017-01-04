Connecticut Business Spotlight January 4, 2017: Babbidge Construction Company

January 4, 2017 11:00 AM By Connecticut Business Spotlight

One of the many things that makes Connecticut great is its local businesses! WTIC Newstalk 1080, along with Joseph Merritt Company Construction Document Technologies support local businesses in Connecticut and want to thank them for the wonderful work they do.

This week’s Connecticut Business Babbidge Construction Company.

Babbidge Construction Company of New Haven is a full-service construction management and general contracting firm dedicated to serving the needs of private institutional and commercial clients throughout Connecticut.  They specialize in managing complex projects and the unique challenges that they present; providing the skills and professionalism of larger firms with the personal attention that only a smaller firm can deliver.  For more information call 203-562-5559 or log onto their website at babbidge.com.

Brought to you by Joseph Merritt Company Construction Document Technologies. Go to Merrittgraphics.com.

