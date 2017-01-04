Actor Arrested On Child Porn Charges In Westport

January 4, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Actor, child pornography, Paul Jude Latersky, Westport

WESTPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Westport police have arrested actor Paul Jude Letersky on child pornography charges.

Police say they found more than 50 digital images of child porn during a search of his Westport home Wednesday.

Police say they were notified by authorities in Colorado that Letersky, 47, was involved in a sexting relationship with a child in their state.

Letersky faces charges of first-degree child pornography, enticing a minor, and risk of injury to a minor. He’s due in Stamford Superior Court on January 13. Letersky was held on $500,000 bond.

Letersky has played bit roles in a number of movies and TV shows, according to IMDB, including Hope Springs in 2012 and Howl in 2010.

