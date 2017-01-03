This Morning With Ray Dunaway January 3, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Jame Bergenn, is a partner at Shipman and Goodwin, a practice comprised of complex criminal and civil litigation, including white collar crime and government investigations, substantial personal injury and wrongful death cases, and other trials involving substantial consequences. Bergenn discusses Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel’s murder conviction, which was recently reinstated.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, look back twenty-five years ago, when Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. bludgeoned the General Assembly into passing the state income tax, and the tax’s advocates apologized by accompanying it with a state constitutional amendment to put a limit on state government spending. (Ha!!)
8:50- Jeffrey Tucker, Director of Content at Fee.org, and Chief Liberty Officer at Liberty.me, says your shower is lame. Why?
