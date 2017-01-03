State Officials Issue Final Report On Failing Foundations

Read the full report here: Report_On_Deteriorating_Concrete_In_Residential_Foundations

(CBS Connecticut) — The state Department of Consumer Protection has issued a final report on failing foundations in Northeastern Connecticut. It was sent to the General Assembly Saturday, and announced today.

The report describes the “inherent tragedy of a natural disaster displacing people from their homes,” but by itself, it does not offer a solution to homeowners whose foundations are crumbling.

The document says “the presence of the mineral pyrrhotite is necessary in order to cause one of these foundations to fail.”

But the report also found that other conditions like the amount of water in the concrete at the time of installation, and exposure to groundwater after a home is built contribute to the failure or the amount of time before failure. The report states that it is not known how much those other factors determine whether a foundation fails, or how quickly.

Foundations made by Jospeh J. Mottes failed. Mottes used concrete aggregate from Becker’s Quarry containing pyrrhotite. The quarry is located in a vein of rock that contains significant amounts of the mineral. When pyrrhotite is present in a foundation, it can lead to the type of crumbling that has been observed in homes constructed between 1983 and 2010.

Back in July, the state attorney general ruled that the state would probably fail to win a judgement, if it brought a lawsuit under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

That left many homeowners with faulty foundations that would be expensive to repair.

The department says in the short run, its investigation has helped the problem from spreading, by getting Mottes to agree to stop using aggregate stone form Beckers Quarry in any concrete poured for home foundations through June 30, 2017.