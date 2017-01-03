State Lawmaker Steps Down

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A veteran Connecticut lawmaker is stepping down on the eve of the new legislative session to take a job with the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Democratic Rep. Steve Dargan of West Haven submitted his resignation Tuesday. Dargan was first elected to the state legislature 1991. He is the long-time co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Safety Committee.

Dargan was re-elected in November to represent the 115th Assembly District, which includes West Haven. He was scheduled to take the oath of office on Wednesday, opening day of the new legislative session.

Dargan will fill a vacancy left by Kenneth Ireland.

Ireland, who stepped down last year, was awarded $6 million by the state in 2015 after being wrongfully imprisoned for 21 years.

