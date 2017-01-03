Report: Connecticut Among Top States For Moving Out

(CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut ranks fourth among states for people moving out in 2016, according to United Van Lines’ Annual National Movers Study, which tracks moves into and out of each state.
Sixty percent of the moves the company handled in Connecticut were outbound. Only New Jersey, Illinois, and New York had higher outbound ratios. The top reasons people gave for moving out were for a job (45%), for family (23%) and for retirement (21%).
A job was also the top reason people gave for moving into Connecticut (62%), followed by family (29%) and lifestyle (8%).
The company says Connecticut has been among the states with the largest outbound percentage since 2011. Officials say it’s part of a larger trend of people– especially those of retirement age– leaving the Northeast for the Mountain and Pacific West.
The top inbound state in the report is South Dakota, followed by Vermont, Oregon and Idaho.