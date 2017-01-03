RAY DUNAWAY: Limiting Government Spending

January 3, 2017 1:26 PM By Ray Dunaway

Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer in Manchester, looks back twenty-five years ago, when Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr. bludgeoned the General Assembly into passing the state income tax, and the tax’s advocates apologized by accompanying it with a state constitutional amendment to put a limit on state government spending. (Ha!!)

