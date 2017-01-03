NEW EPISODE: Computer Talk – What Is A ‘Hack’?

Erik and Bob answer your computer and technology questions, starting with a look at the media reports of a Russian “hack” on a Vermont electric utility… but was it truly a “hack” or malicious software?

Plus, learn how the German government could fine Facebook for fake news, Marvel comic book legend Stan Lee is still going strong at age 94, Amazon ships record 1 billion items during the holiday season and has patent plans for an airship carrying delivery drones and packages, but there’s also a potential subpoena of Amazon Echo audio recordings in a police murder investigation.

A caller has an experience with fraudulent Microsoft support calls, and Erik and Bob share recommendations for managing passwords and securing online accounts. Plus, learn about upgrading from Windows XP, tackling problems with strange cursor movements on screen, and can you upgrade an iPad Air 2 to the latest iOS 10?

Erik and Bob share more information on upgrading iOS, and answer whether or not Amazon Fire TV “listens” while you are not using it. Did you know Alexa and Siri may soon offer emotional support? Find out what that means, along with how to reduce your background data usage on iPhones, setting up OpenDNS, transferring data to a new computer, and finding a suitable anti-virus program for Android.