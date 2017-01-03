Naugatuck Man Missing

(NAUGATUCK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Naugatuck Police have issued a Silver Alert and are seeking information about a missing 87 year old man. Hubert Piper was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven about 3 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.He is believed to be operating a white 2010 Ford Escape XLT , Connecticut registration PIPR.The vehicle was tracked to the Merritt Parkway Near Route 8 about 8:05 Pm Tuesday.
Piper is white, 5’6″ ,190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a “Connecticut Huskies” jacket.
His family fears he may be lost or confused.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.