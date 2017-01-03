Naugatuck Man Missing

January 3, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: missing, Naugatuck

(NAUGATUCK,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  Naugatuck Police have issued a Silver Alert and are  seeking information about a missing 87 year old man. Hubert Piper  was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven  about 3 o’clock  Tuesday afternoon.He is believed to be operating a white  2010 Ford Escape XLT , Connecticut registration PIPR.The vehicle was tracked to the Merritt Parkway Near Route 8  about  8:05 Pm Tuesday.

Piper is white,  5’6″ ,190 pounds  with gray hair and brown eyes.He was last seen wearing a “Connecticut Huskies” jacket.

His family fears he may be lost or confused.

Anyone with information is asked to  contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.

