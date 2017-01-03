Man With Gun Shot By State Police

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP)/CBS Connecticut _ State police say at least one trooper opened fire and wounded a man who was threatening to harm himself and refused orders to drop a gun in Burlington.

Trooper First Class Kelly Grant says troopers responded to a residential area at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a man threatening to harm himself.

Grant says troopers encountered Maciej Konferowicz with a gun, and at least one trooper fired at least one round at the man after he refused to drop the weapon.

Authorities say Konferowicz was taken to St.Francis Hospital and Medical Center non-life threatening injuries.

Whether Konferowocz will face charges remains uncertain.