Local Expert With Tips On New Year’s Finances

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – One local financial expert says consumers should strive to save more of their money as we flip the calendar to 2017.
Joel Johnson is CEO of Johnson Brunetti Retirement and Investment Specialists and host of “Money Wisdom” on WTIC.
He suggests a goal of saving 10-percent of your income, for starters.
Johnson says starting that in one’s 30s and 40s is ideal, with a goal of increasing the number to 15-percent.
Johnson says those who may have overextended themselves during the holidays should come up with a plan right away to try and pay off that debt within the next 30 to 60 days.
He says that may mean making some sacrifices to avoid what could become a vicious cycle if left unchecked.