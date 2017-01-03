Driver Charged After Driving Into Building

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There were no injuries when a vehicle driven by a West Hartford resident crashed into an apartment building on Hillcrest Avenue over the New Year’s weekend.
Police say the incident occurred on Sunday a little after 9:30 p.m.
They say 41-year-old Jose Serrano was behind the wheel of the 2006 Chevy Silverado traveling north left the travel portion of the driveway and smashed into the front of 107 Hillcrest Avenue.
Serrano and a passenger weren’t injured but there was extensive damage done to the front of the building, according to police.
Serrano was arrested and charged with DWI and driving on a suspended license.
He was released on a $1,000 and is due in court January 12.