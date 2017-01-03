Best Consignment Shops In Connecticut To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Gillian Burdett
Clutter causes stress, and an overstuffed closet makes the simple task of selecting an outfit an exercise fraught with anxiety. The New Year is a perfect time to reassess your wardrobe, discard what you don’t use, and simplify your morning routine by only retaining pieces you actually will wear.
A rule of thumb is to toss anything you haven’t worn in the past year. You may want to take the advice of Marie Kondo, author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up, and keep only things that bring you joy. After your closet purge, you will be left with a pile of clothing and accessories in need of a new home. The faded and pilled sweaters, stretched out t-shirts and worn shoes probably should be tossed into the trash, but some items definitely still have value.
That dress you bought to wear to your cousin’s wedding and never wore again? You could turn it into cash. Those designer jeans you bought because they were a great bargain, but decided they just didn’t fit right? Someone wants to buy them from you. Here is our list of the best Connecticut consignment shops where you can turn your discards into dollars.
Consignment Originals
2139 Silas Dean Highway
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 257-3224
www.consignit.com
Consignment Originals has five shops across the state with a sixth one coming to Buckland Hills in Manchester soon. The Rocky Hill store is a favorite among bargain shoppers for its size and organization. Consignment Originals accepts an extensive list of brands and designer labels in clothing, accessories and home goods. Consignments are accepted Monday, Tuesday and Fridays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – noon. Items must be freshly washed or dry cleaned, in-season and current fashion. Consignors earn 40 percent on items selling for less than $50; 50 percent for items selling for $50 or more.
Pennywise
22 Greenmanville Ave.
Mystic, CT 06374
(860) 572-9232
www.pennywisemystic.com
Pennywise accepts women’s and men’s name brand and designer clothing and jewelry. Items must be like-new, clean and wrinkle-free purchased within the last few years. Consignor earns 50 percent of final sale price. Pennywise accepts consignments Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., excluding holidays. Items that are not sold within six to eight weeks are donated to families in need and homeless shelters.
Second Time Around Consignments
971 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-6880
www.2ndtimearound.com
This is the place to get top dollar for your designer clothing, accessories and shoes. This upscale boutique takes lightly used upscale women’s wear and pays consignors 40 percent of sale price. Styles must be within the past two years, clean and in-season. Second Time Around also takes designer bags and offers consignors 70 percent of the final sale price on these. Second Time Around uses social media marketing and offers an online shopping option, which helps drive sales. They claim, on average, items are sold within three weeks of hitting their floor. You may make an appointment to have your items appraised or drop them off anytime the shop is open. Unaccepted items are donated to the Joyful Heart Foundation.
Related: Ask A Connecticut Expert: Shopping For Home Decor On A Budget
Then Again
993 Post Road E.
Westport, CT 06880
(203) 557-3903
www.thenagainct.com
Then Again accepts new and lightly used women’s clothing. Fall and winter clothes are accepted July through December. Spring and summer clothes accepted February through June. You must make an appointment to have your items appraised. Consignors earn 50 percent of final sale price.
Goddess Consignment
3670 E. Main St.
Waterbury, CT 06705
(203) 755-0575
www.goddessplus.com
This is the place to sell your ladies plus-sized clothing. Goddess accepts 14w and larger clothes and lingerie in good condition (no stains or tears.) They also accept sizes 8w and larger footwear and designer handbags. Consignors earn 40 percent of final sale price, 50 percent on designer bags. No appointment is needed; just bring in your gently used items during business hours. Goddess Plus has a devoted clientele that regularly drops in to check out new acquisitions. In-season, quality brand items move quickly.