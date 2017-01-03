Best Consignment Shops In Connecticut To Sell Clothing And Accessories

By Gillian Burdett

Clutter causes stress, and an overstuffed closet makes the simple task of selecting an outfit an exercise fraught with anxiety. The New Year is a perfect time to reassess your wardrobe, discard what you don’t use, and simplify your morning routine by only retaining pieces you actually will wear.

A rule of thumb is to toss anything you haven’t worn in the past year. You may want to take the advice of Marie Kondo, author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying up, and keep only things that bring you joy. After your closet purge, you will be left with a pile of clothing and accessories in need of a new home. The faded and pilled sweaters, stretched out t-shirts and worn shoes probably should be tossed into the trash, but some items definitely still have value.

That dress you bought to wear to your cousin’s wedding and never wore again? You could turn it into cash. Those designer jeans you bought because they were a great bargain, but decided they just didn’t fit right? Someone wants to buy them from you. Here is our list of the best Connecticut consignment shops where you can turn your discards into dollars.