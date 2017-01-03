7-Year-Old Boy Found Wet, Confused, Alone In Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a Meriden woman is facing charges after her wet and cold 7-year-old son was found wandering around the city alone.

The child was found at an apartment building on West Main Street around 5:40 a.m.

Police Sgt. Darrin McKay says the boy was found by a good Samaritan who took him to the police station.

The child was soaking wet and cold and appeared to be confused, but it’s unclear how long he had been alone.

Police fed and warmed the child while looking for his parents.

His mother was found about an hour later. Yadira Morales, 34, told police that her son had been sleeping and she made a quick trip to a convenience store and was gone no longer than ten minutes. However, based on the condition of the boy, investigators believe she was gone for significantly longer, said police.

Morales was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment. She was due to be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court Tuesday morning.

State child welfare officials have been notified.

