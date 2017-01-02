Win Tickets To See Hartford Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven & Ravel

Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven & Ravel is performing at The Bushnell this January, and we want you to see the show.

Celebrate the new year with the HSO! Come hear why a German critic described Beethoven’s Grosse Fuge as “incomprehensible, like Chinese” and “a confusion of Babel.” Today, the work is considered one of the composer’s greatest achievements! Ravel’s exuberant and soulful Piano Concerto in G Major was influenced by jazz, which he called “a very rich and vital source of inspiration.” Like Brahms’ final symphony, Franz Schubert’s thrilling magnum opus, Symphony No. 9, “The Great C Major,” pays tribute to Beethoven’s Ninth and is an extraordinarily complicated piece for its time period.

Beethoven Grosse Fuge in B-flat Major, Op. 133

Ravel Piano Concerto in G Major

Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944, “The Great C Major”

Joel Smirnoff conductor

Gilles Vonsattel piano

