Police: Two Suspected Carjackers Dead In New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Two men were killed when the SUV they were in slammed into a synagogue in New Haven early Monday.
Police say the two men had carjacked the 2005 Toyota Highlander from a man at Fitch and Blake streets shortly after midnight.
Later in the morning, the vehicle was spotted at Whalley and Winthrop avenues. An officer followed the vehicle until backup arrived and police tried to pulled it over. Police say the SUV fled from police and, minutes later, crashed into the Congregation Beth El Keser Synagogue at 85 Harrison Street.
Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead. Their names were not immediately available.
New Haven police have turned the investigation over to Connecticut State Police.